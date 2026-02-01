Gravity (G) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.43 Million

Gravity (G) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $30.73 million and $7.43 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,520.16 or 1.00144377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity was first traded on July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,477,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.0040148 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $7,315,089.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

