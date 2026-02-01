Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.00. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 7,665 shares changing hands.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.