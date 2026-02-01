Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.82 and traded as high as $101.25. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 46,313 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nathan’s Famous presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $413.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 180.07%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2,758.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 10,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan’s Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan’s Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.