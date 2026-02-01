LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.20 and traded as high as GBX 272. LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 265, with a volume of 339,936 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 370.50.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

About LSL Property Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £266.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.91.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

