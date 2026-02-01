LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.20 and traded as high as GBX 272. LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 265, with a volume of 339,936 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 370.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.