Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rises By 84.3%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 184,605 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 100,145 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.95. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, commonly referred to as Merck Group, is a multinational science and technology company with origins dating back to 1668. The company develops and manufactures products and technologies across healthcare, life science and electronics applications. It is distinct from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co; Merck KGaA is a European group headquartered in Darmstadt and is publicly listed in Germany with an OTC American depositary receipt available under the symbol MKKGY.

Merck’s Healthcare business develops prescription medicines and related services focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology (including therapies for multiple sclerosis) and fertility.

