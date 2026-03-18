13,995 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Purchased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BABA opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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