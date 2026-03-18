13,995 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Purchased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of BABA opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Eddie Wu will directly lead a new Alibaba Token Hub to centralize AI teams and products, signaling management commitment to quicker execution and monetization of its Qwen models. Alibaba CEO takes helm of new AI-focused business group
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched Wukong, an enterprise AI agent platform (desktop and DingTalk integration) aimed at selling AI services to businesses — a direct revenue path if adoption and integrations (Slack/Teams plans) scale. Alibaba launches agentic AI tool for businesses with Slack, Teams integration plans
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor commentary and fund buying highlight confidence in long-term cloud/AI upside — some investors argue the selloff prices in near-term risks and creates a favorable risk/reward. Here’s Why Emerald Growth Equity Strategy Picked Alibaba (BABA) in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: The Token Hub consolidation bundles research (Tongyi), consumer apps, DingTalk and device teams under one group — a structural move whose benefits depend on execution and timing. Alibaba Plans Major Revamp to Heighten Focus on AI Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Shares already reacted sharply: a reported ~12% slide tied to investor unease about the overhaul’s timing ahead of earnings, increasing volatility and selling pressure. Alibaba (BABA) Stock Slides 12% Following AI Division Overhaul Before Thursday’s Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag near-term profit risks: strong user growth for Qwen but weak monetization, free usage raising compute costs, and losses from quick?commerce could press margins this quarter. Alibaba Earnings Preview: Strong AI Adoption, Weak Profit Translation
- Negative Sentiment: Executive turnover (notably at Qwen research) and commentary that the stock “lost its AI mojo” have heightened investor skepticism about execution. Alibaba Stock Has Lost Its AI Mojo. It Just Did This Ahead of Earnings.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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