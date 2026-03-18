DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 9,251 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. TKO Group makes up about 2.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of TKO Group worth $32,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $19,715.85. The trade was a 71.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total value of $2,096,720.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,242,473.92. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,309 shares of company stock valued at $34,589,482. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TKO opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.