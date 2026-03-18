Brokerages Set Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) PT at $364.43

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.4286.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $371.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Heico Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $292.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.41. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Heico has a 1 year low of $229.07 and a 1 year high of $361.69.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.0%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,476,000 after buying an additional 241,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heico by 0.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,347,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 326,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,615,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners raised its position in Heico by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 284,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Heico by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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