Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,645 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 6,707 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JREIF stock remained flat at $852.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $852.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.15. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $740.00 and a 52 week high of $920.40.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation, trading as JREIF on the OTCMKTS, is the over-the-counter listing of Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation, one of Japan’s pioneering real estate investment trusts. The company is dedicated to acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across Japan, with a primary emphasis on office and commercial assets.

JREIF’s holdings include office buildings, retail complexes, residential developments, hotels and logistics facilities.

