Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 98.1% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,741 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 7,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ETO opened at $30.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $30,515.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28.98. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

