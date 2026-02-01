National Pension Service Buys 12,876 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $99,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $364.00 price objective on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.07.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $369.59. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

