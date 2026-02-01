Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $29.63. Cohu shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 562,101 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Cohu Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 83.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 202.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

