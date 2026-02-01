Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ:HVIIU) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (NASDAQ:HVIIU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify and complete a business combination with a target company. Organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company, it raises capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, stock purchases, asset acquisitions and similar transactions.

Sponsored by Hennessy Capital Partners, an affiliate investment firm with expertise in building growth businesses, the SPAC focuses on sectors such as technology, consumer goods, financial services and business services.

