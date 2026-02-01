Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Drops By 20.6%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,452 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 27,020 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kering Trading Down 1.5%

PPRUY opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Kering has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering Company Profile

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

