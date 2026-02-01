Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,973 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 170,909 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 587.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 587.6 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLCF opened at $91.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $123.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Co Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) is the Tokyo-based subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, a global leader in database software, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise applications. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including database management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, human capital management (HCM) applications, and cloud infrastructure offerings. Oracle Co Japan leverages its parent’s research and development capabilities to provide localized versions of flagship software to meet Japanese language, regulatory, and security requirements.

Since opening its doors in the mid-1980s to support the growing demand for advanced IT solutions in Japan, Oracle Co Japan has expanded its scope beyond software licensing.

