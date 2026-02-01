Short Interest in Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Rises By 39.5%

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 796,204 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 570,851 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NUMIF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. Numinus Wellness has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.06.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc is a Canada-based company focused on the development and delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapies and mental health services. The company operates a network of wellness clinics across several provinces, offering guided psilocybin-assisted therapy sessions under Health Canada’s regulatory framework. Numinus integrates psychological support, medical oversight and integration counselling to address a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through its Numinus Bioscience division, the company conducts research and development activities in psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin and other novel molecules.

