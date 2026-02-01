Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $949,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,144.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,591 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after buying an additional 965,401 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,838,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,245,000 after buying an additional 935,644 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,823,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,108,000 after buying an additional 895,188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

