Truist Financial Corp Has $14.64 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

