First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7,426.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,296 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,601,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 184,020 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,328 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 122,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.