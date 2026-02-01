Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,249 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $218.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

