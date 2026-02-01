472,343 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,839,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 4.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,940,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,393,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,540,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after buying an additional 641,736 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,243,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 243,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,054 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

