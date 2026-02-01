Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $258.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 26.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.33% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $258,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.