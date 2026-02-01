Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,060,000 after purchasing an additional 574,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 420,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,716,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VYMI stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $96.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

