Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Barclays set a $385.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.60.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 6.9%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $576.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.92. Sandisk has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $676.69.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially beat expectations — revenue ~ $3.02B (up ~61% y/y) and EPS far above consensus; management cited strong enterprise/datacenter and AI demand. Earnings Release & Slides

Q2 results substantially beat expectations — revenue ~ $3.02B (up ~61% y/y) and EPS far above consensus; management cited strong enterprise/datacenter and AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q3 guidance: revenue guidance around $4.4–4.8B and EPS guidance (~$12–14) well above consensus, signaling much stronger demand and pricing than Street expected. Reuters: Forecast + AI Demand

Blowout Q3 guidance: revenue guidance around $4.4–4.8B and EPS guidance (~$12–14) well above consensus, signaling much stronger demand and pricing than Street expected. Positive Sentiment: Extended strategic supply/joint-venture support — Sandisk and Kioxia extended the Yokkaichi JV through 2034, reducing supply uncertainty for NAND output. Business Wire: JV Extension

Extended strategic supply/joint-venture support — Sandisk and Kioxia extended the Yokkaichi JV through 2034, reducing supply uncertainty for NAND output. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reactions pushed price targets higher (examples: Wedbush raised PT to $740; Mizuho raised PT to $600), reinforcing bullish investor sentiment. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst reactions pushed price targets higher (examples: Wedbush raised PT to $740; Mizuho raised PT to $600), reinforcing bullish investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media and aftermarket coverage (Barron’s, Investopedia, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) is increasing visibility and trading interest — amplifies momentum but not a fundamental change by itself. Barron’s Coverage

Wide media and aftermarket coverage (Barron’s, Investopedia, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) is increasing visibility and trading interest — amplifies momentum but not a fundamental change by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy options and leverage activity has been reported, which can increase intraday volatility; useful for traders, but adds short-term risk. Yahoo Finance: Options Activity

Heavy options and leverage activity has been reported, which can increase intraday volatility; useful for traders, but adds short-term risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risks: the stock has already surged strongly (huge YTD/IPO run), producing an elevated P/E and leaving limited margin for execution misses or a demand slowdown; some investors may view the rally as stretched. Invezz: Valuation/Outlook

Valuation and momentum risks: the stock has already surged strongly (huge YTD/IPO run), producing an elevated P/E and leaving limited margin for execution misses or a demand slowdown; some investors may view the rally as stretched. Negative Sentiment: Macro/market risk: broader futures/market moves and any cooling in AI capex could quickly reverse sentiment given the large run-up. Benzinga: Macro Movers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.