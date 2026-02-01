Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62), Zacks reports. Electrolux had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion.

Electrolux Stock Performance

Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Electrolux has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Electrolux in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

