LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from LyondellBasell Industries' conference call:

Historic safety performance: 2025 was the safest year in company history with a record low total recordable incident rate, achieved despite extensive maintenance and turnaround activity.

2025 was the safest year in company history with a record low total recordable incident rate, achieved despite extensive maintenance and turnaround activity. Strong cash execution and higher targets: LYB generated $2.3 billion of cash from operations with a 95% cash conversion, exceeded its Cash Improvement Plan to save $800 million , and is targeting an additional $500 million in 2026 plus $1.5 billion of recurring annual EBITDA from the Value Enhancement Program by 2028.

LYB generated of cash from operations with a 95% cash conversion, exceeded its Cash Improvement Plan to save , and is targeting an additional in 2026 plus of recurring annual EBITDA from the Value Enhancement Program by 2028. Deep, prolonged industry downturn: Industry margins were ~ 45% below historical averages in 2025 with polyolefins at decade-low margins, pressured by weak durable-goods demand, global capacity additions, trade disruptions and high European energy costs.

Industry margins were ~ historical averages in 2025 with polyolefins at decade-low margins, pressured by weak durable-goods demand, global capacity additions, trade disruptions and high European energy costs. Portfolio and growth actions: Progressing the divestment of four European assets on track for completion in Q2 2026 , advancing MoReTec?1 (on track for 2027 startup), and prioritizing low-/no-cost efficiency projects while realigning other growth timing.

Progressing the divestment of four European assets on track for completion in , advancing MoReTec?1 (on track for 2027 startup), and prioritizing low-/no-cost efficiency projects while realigning other growth timing. Conservative 2026 financial posture: 2026 CapEx is guided to ~$1.2 billion (?$800M sustaining / $400M growth), year-end liquidity was $3.4 billion cash and $8.1 billion available, and the company returned $2 billion to shareholders in 2025 while the board continues to review dividend policy.

LYB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fermium Researc cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

