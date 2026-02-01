Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 4,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:FKWL) is a wireless broadband device and solutions provider specializing in the design, development and manufacture of mobile broadband hardware. The company focuses on delivering high-performance 4G LTE and 5G connectivity products to service providers, enterprises and consumers. Headquartered in the United States with research and production facilities in Asia, Franklin Wireless combines global engineering expertise with manufacturing capabilities to address evolving wireless network requirements.

Franklin Wireless’s product portfolio includes portable Wi-Fi hotspots, USB data modems, indoor and outdoor routers, fixed wireless gateways, and embedded OEM modules.

