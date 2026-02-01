Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 6.0%

BEP.UN stock opened at C$40.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.50 and a twelve month high of C$45.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

