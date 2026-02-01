CrowdStrike $CRWD Stake Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $237,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,048 shares of company stock worth $34,509,857. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $441.40 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day moving average of $477.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.