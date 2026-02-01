SiBone $SIBN Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of SiBone worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SiBone in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SiBone by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiBone stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SiBone has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SiBone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $67,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 228,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,914.32. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $95,774.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,346.30. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 207,886 shares of company stock worth $3,996,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

