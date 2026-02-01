Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vertex by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 269,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

