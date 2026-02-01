Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.260-4.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price target on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

NXT stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.38. Nextpower has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock worth $8,246,979. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 EPS and revenue guidance well above street estimates — Nextpower issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.260–$4.360 (consensus ~$3.98) and revenue guidance around $3.4–$3.5 billion, beating expectations and signaling stronger-than-expected near?term earnings power. This is the primary catalyst supporting the stock today.

Analyst price?target lift — A published note raised Nextpower’s price target to $138.00, which supports investor upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple near? and full?year EPS forecasts and maintains a “Strong?Buy” — Northland bumped FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026 to ~$3.72; FY2027 to ~$3.88) and lifted several quarterly estimates (Q1/Q2/Q4), reflecting improving analyst views on growth and profitability. This institutional upgrade activity reinforces momentum. MarketBeat NXT Report

Small mixed quarterly tweaks from the same analyst — Northland made minor adjustments across quarters (a modest cut to Q3 2027 from $0.98 to $0.97 while boosting other quarters), indicating fine?tuning rather than a change in overall conviction. Negative Sentiment: New risk report highlights accelerating solar R&D and disruption risk — A TipRanks piece flagged intensifying technology?disruption risk in the solar industry and noted Nextpower faces pressure from an accelerating R&D race; this could raise investor concern about margin compression or the need for higher capex to keep pace. Nextpower Inc. Faces Intensifying Solar Tech Disruption Risk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 4.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nextpower during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

