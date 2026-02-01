UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,859,000 after purchasing an additional 985,106 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,217,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,514,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,048,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $392.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $397.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

