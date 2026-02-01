EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Stake Lifted by Aikya Investment Management Ltd

Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 29.8% of Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aikya Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of EPAM Systems worth $106,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,840.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,074. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

