iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Holdings Raised by FSA Wealth Partners Inc.

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 241.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

