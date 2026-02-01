Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.