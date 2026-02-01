Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 581,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 298,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

