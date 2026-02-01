AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.3127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

