Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,955,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 968,578 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,582,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

