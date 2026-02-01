Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 185,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.4% in the third quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,180. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,249 shares of company stock valued at $589,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.82 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Automatic Data Processing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / Q2 results and guidance — ADP beat revenue and EPS estimates, showed broad-based growth and margin stability, and set FY26 EPS guidance above street projections; management reiterated an upbeat outlook and a buyback. These execution and capital-allocation signals support the stock’s upward reaction. ADP Q4 Deep Dive

Q4 / Q2 results and guidance — ADP beat revenue and EPS estimates, showed broad-based growth and margin stability, and set FY26 EPS guidance above street projections; management reiterated an upbeat outlook and a buyback. These execution and capital-allocation signals support the stock’s upward reaction. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call takeaways — summaries and highlights (management tone, buyback, and stronger Employer Services performance) reinforced the beat-and-raise narrative that underpins near-term fundamentals. ADP Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call takeaways — summaries and highlights (management tone, buyback, and stronger Employer Services performance) reinforced the beat-and-raise narrative that underpins near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage and analyst reports — Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage and independent analyst notes (Argus) provide fresh research flow that can increase trading interest but are mixed in directional impact. Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Report: Automatic Data Processing Inc.

New coverage and analyst reports — Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage and independent analyst notes (Argus) provide fresh research flow that can increase trading interest but are mixed in directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts and downgrades — Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Stifel trimmed targets and moved to neutral/underweight/hold stances, signaling reduced analyst conviction and pressuring investor sentiment despite upside still implied by some revised targets. Benzinga coverage of analyst actions

Multiple price?target cuts and downgrades — Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Stifel trimmed targets and moved to neutral/underweight/hold stances, signaling reduced analyst conviction and pressuring investor sentiment despite upside still implied by some revised targets. Negative Sentiment: 52?week low headline — reports that ADP hit a 52?week low attract attention and can trigger short-term selling or defensive positioning by momentum and quant funds. Adp stock hits 52-week low

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

