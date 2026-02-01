Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 192,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 545,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 132,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

