Greenhaven Associates Inc. Invests $228.53 Million in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,311,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,528,000. Avantor comprises approximately 3.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 40.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 97,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

AVTR stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

