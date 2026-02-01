New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 28,650 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.76% of Integer worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Integer by 885.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 499,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Integer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,889,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Cheryl C. Capps bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $106,720.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,523.40. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $62,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,259.40. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms announce a securities-fraud class action against Integer covering investors who bought shares between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025; plaintiffs allege misleading statements and seek lead plaintiff appointments. Integer Accused of Misleading Investors — GlobeNewswire

Multiple firms announce a securities-fraud class action against Integer covering investors who bought shares between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025; plaintiffs allege misleading statements and seek lead plaintiff appointments. Negative Sentiment: Numerous plaintiff firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, et al.) are soliciting lead plaintiff candidates and reminding investors of a February 9, 2026 deadline to file — increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and legal costs. Rosen Law Firm Deadline Notice — Newsfile

Numerous plaintiff firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, et al.) are soliciting lead plaintiff candidates and reminding investors of a February 9, 2026 deadline to file — increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Lawyer notices link the litigation to a prior ~32% share plunge that triggered investor losses; that drop is the proximate cause for the suits and is cited repeatedly in firm announcements. Loss Notice: Plummeted 32% — Newsfile

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

