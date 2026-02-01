Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $240,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $420.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $436.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Featured Articles

