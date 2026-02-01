Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,355 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $4,903,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after purchasing an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,329,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,732,000 after buying an additional 372,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $188.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $209.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

