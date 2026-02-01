Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,256 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Woodward worth $139,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $201,555,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 711,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 193,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,303.60. This trade represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total transaction of $1,489,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,413.80. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $11,908,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $317.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $339.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.89 and its 200-day moving average is $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $366.00 price target on Woodward in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.89.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

