Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,781 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

