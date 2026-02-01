UMB Bank n.a. Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

