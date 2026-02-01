Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,598,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,829,000 after buying an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,312,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

