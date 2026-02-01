General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,377,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,320,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $369.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.32.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.